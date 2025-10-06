Odisha Police conducts flag march across Cuttack city ahead of VHP protest bandh

Odisha Police conducted a flag march across Cuttack city on Sunday ahead of the Cuttack bandh called by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday in protest against the alleged failure of cops to maintain law and order during Durga Puja immersions on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Violence erupted when police tried to stop a huge motorcycle rally organised by the Hindu outfit VHP on Sunday evening near the Dargha Bazar area in Cuttack city. The rally, taken out to ensure the success of Monday’s bandh, soon turned violent as participants vandalised shops. When police tried to intervene, the mob attacked personnel with sticks and stones, leaving around 30 to 40 officers injured. Police had to resort to mild lathi-charge and lob tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional commissioner of police Narasingha Bhol said: “A number of police officials have been injured. Around 60 platoons of police force have been deployed to bring the situation under control. We have mobilised senior police officials to Cuttack. A curfew-like situation has emerged.”

The state government has suspended internet services for 24 hours till 7pm on Monday in Cuttack. Additional chief secretary (Home) Satyabrata Sahu, in a notification, said: “I do hereby extend prohibition of the use and access of social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, X and others through internet and data services from 7pm today to 7pm tomorrow in the areas of Cuttack Municipal Corporation, Cuttack Development Authority and 42 Mauza region.”

The city has remained tense since violence broke out during an immersion procession, leaving six police personnel, including Cuttack deputy commissioner of police Rishikesh Khilari Dnyandeo, injured after two groups clashed and resorted to stone pelting.

The VHP accused the administration of negligence and poor coordination during the festivities. “The administration is responsible for the clash. They failed in crowd management. The DCP and the collector should be transferred from here,” VHP Cuttack Mahanagar president Basudev Behera said.

Amid calls for the bandh, chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony. “Cuttack is a city of brotherhood and camaraderie. Unfortunately, the peace of the city has been vitiated by a few unlawful elements. The state government has kept a strict vigil on such miscreants, and action will be taken as per law,”

he said.

The VHP’s alleged attempt to give a communal colour to the incident has, however, not gone down well with the residents of the city, known for its enduring bhaichara — a culture of fraternity and religious harmony. All major political parties, including the BJP, the BJD and the Congress, have distanced themselves from the bandh call. “The bandh call will not serve any purpose. Action should be taken against those involved in violence,” said Cuttack mayor Subhas Singh.

Police officers said the flag march was conducted to send a strong message that law and order would be strictly enforced and any attempt to disturb peace would be dealt with firmly. Legal action is underway against those involved in the earlier clashes. Six people have been arrested so far and forwarded to court.

Deputy commissioner of police (HQ) Prakash Chandra Pal said the flag march was part of confidence-building measures. “The situation in Cuttack is normal. Peace is prevailing in the city. People are cooperative and not panicking. We urge citizens not to believe in rumours and to report any misinformation to the police,” he said.

Pal added that separate security arrangements had been made for Monday’s bandh. “We have not received any specific details about the bandh, but all precautions are in place,” he said.

The violence on Friday night began when the Jhanjhirmangala Puja Committee’s Dussehra procession was passing through Hatipokhari near Dargha Bazar. Locals objected to the high volume of DJ music, certain songs, and slogans being played through loudspeakers. The argument soon escalated, and both groups began hurling stones and glass bottles at each other. Police resorted to mild lathi-charge to bring the situation under control.

The intervention of the local peace committee helped restore normalcy, and all the idols were eventually immersed in the river.

DCP Khilari, who was injured after being hit by a stone, told The Telegraph that there was no communal angle to the incident. “I am fine and in my office. The clash erupted when a heated argument broke out between two youths during the procession. Supporters of both sides were present and tempers flared, leading to violence,” he said.

Earlier, former chief minister Naveen Patnaik had expressed concern over the incident, describing the unrest as “deeply unfortunate” in a state known for peace and tolerance. “Maintaining communal harmony should be our top priority. It is our collective responsibility to preserve goodwill and friendship among all communities.

May peace and friendship prevail in society,” he wrote on social media.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das also condemned the violence. “The government and police administration completely failed to control the situation. Cuttack is known as a city of brotherhood and this incident is worrisome,” he said.

Authorities said the police have increased patrolling across the city, deployed additional forces in sensitive areas, and installed surveillance through drones and CCTV networks to prevent any flare-up during Monday’s bandh.

“This is not just about law enforcement but about preserving Cuttack’s identity as a city of harmony,” a senior police official said.