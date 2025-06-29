Odisha on high alert as rivers continue to swell, evacuation begins in Balasore and Mayurbhanj

The Odisha government on Sunday placed the Balasore and Mayurbhaj district administrations on high alert with an impending flood threat looming over the northern part of the state as several major rivers in the region continue to swell, an official said.

Rivers such as Budhabalang, Subarnarekha, Jalaka, and Sono are witnessing rising water levels and may cause flooding by Monday, he warned.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Balasore district administration has already started evacuating the people in low-lying areas of Baliapal and Basta blocks with the support of ODRAF and fire and emergency services teams. All are advised to move to nearby shelters to prevent any type of mishaps during the flood," an official said.

Also Read ‘Unpardonable’: Odisha CM transfers top officials after Puri temple stampede kills 3 devotees

This apart, the administration is also using a public address system to make people aware of the impending flood in the low-lying areas of Balasore, he said, adding that sandbags have been strategically deployed in large numbers to strengthen vulnerable riverbanks and prevent flooding.

Safety measures are in full swing to protect lives and property, he said.

According to another official, people of around nine villages under the Saraskana and Rasgovindpur blocks of Mayrbhanj, have been evacuated to safe places and provided cooked food and relief.

The Mayurbhanj district administration declared a holiday for all schools on Monday.

The Anganwadi centres will remain closed for three days in the district while the supplementary high school certification will continue, the official said.

To oversee the situation on the ground in flood management, an engineer-in-chief and an engineer have been deployed in Balasore.

Water levels of Budhabalanga, Jalaka and Subarnarekha rivers were rising fast and have crossed the danger levels.

The water levels of all the rivers will rise further by midnight of Sunday, Central Water Commission sources said.

"In this backdrop, peak flood is expected in Subarnarekha at 11.25 metres at midnight, in river Budhabalanga at 8.20 metres at 9 am on Monday and in river Jalakaat at 6.82 metres at 6 pm on Sunday," another official said.

The State Flood Cell in the Department of Water Resources is working round-the-clock and the situation is being closely monitored, he said.

"Balasore collector has been alerted to expedite evacuation and relief operations," he said.

Meanwhile, a fresh low-pressure area has formed over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts and northern Odisha is likely to receive heavy rainfall, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin on Sunday.

"Under the influence of the upper air cyclonic circulation over southwest Bangladesh and Gangetic West Bengal, another low-pressure area formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts at 5.30 am on June 29," it said.

The system is likely to move slowly west-northwestwards across North Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand during the next two days.

The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall in the state from June 29 to July 4.

“Some places in the state may also witness very heavy rainfall till July 1," it said.

"The low pressure is likely to trigger very heavy rains in parts of Odisha between Sunday and Tuesday. As the southwest monsoon is active over the state, heavy rainfall activity is expected to prevail next week," said Manorama Mohanty, the director Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.