Odisha: Man breaks ATM after auto debit

A youth smashed an SBI ATM with a hammer on Tuesday after ₹118 was reportedly deducted from his account.

The incident was reported at the SBI ATM near the Ghasipura bus stand in Keonjhar district, about 300km from here.

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Kumar Patra, 25. Police sources said that on Monday night, he received a message that ₹118 was deducted from his account. Patra, on Tuesday morning, reached the local SBI branch to inquire about it.

Patra rushed to the ATM to get a statement of his account. However, the ATM could not function because the server was down. Despite trying several times, he was not able to check his account. He then picked up a hammer lying nearby and struck the ATM with it.

The people waiting to withdraw money from the ATM immediately called the police and Patra was detained. "Before we realised anything, the youth vandalised the ATM. We were in a state of shock," said a customer.

Inspector in-charge, Ghasipura police station, Manas Barik told The Telegraph: "We have detained the youth. As he also sustained injuries, he has been given treatment. The young man, a mason, suddenly lost his temper and smashed the ATM in the presence of other customers. He had no intention of robbing the ATM," said the police.

The server was also down in Bhubaneswar and other parts of the state. People faced many hurdles at various ATMs. The SBI is taking steps to repair the ATM at Ghasipura in Keonjhar, police said.