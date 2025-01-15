MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Odisha: Khurda Road-Balangir New Rail Line Project nears completion

The breakthrough or 'daylighting' as the completion process is referred to, was successfully achieved on Monday, marking an important landmark in the construction of this crucial public centric Rail Line Project

Subhashish Mohanty Published 15.01.25, 10:45 AM
2,260 Metre Tunnel at Khurda Road - Balangir New Rail Line opened up.

2,260 Metre Tunnel at Khurda Road - Balangir New Rail Line opened up.

The Khurda Road-Balangir New Rail Line Project achieved a major milestone with the successful breakthrough of the tunnel located between Buguda and Banigochha in Odisha’s Nayagarh district, the East Coast Railway said.

This tunnel (T3), with a 2-degree curve and 2.6km long, has now been completed with the New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM) excavation.

The breakthrough or “daylighting,” as the completion process is referred to, was successfully achieved on Monday, marking an important landmark in the construction of this crucial public centric Rail Line Project.

Tunnel T3 is the longest tunnel in Nayagarh district and the second longest in the entire Khurda Road-Balangir ongoing rail line project.

“The tunnel’s excavation employed state-of-the-art technologies and machines, designed to navigate the challenging and rugged terrain of the Eastern Ghats. This landmark achievement will play a pivotal role in connecting the eastern and western parts of Odisha, boosting the region’s transportation and economic potential,” said apress release.

The Khurda Road-Balangir Rail Line Project, which spans 301 kilometers, presents numerous engineering and logistical challenges, particularly in the construction of tunnels. The project includes seven tunnels within a 75-kilometer stretch, all located between Daspalla and Purunakatak. The construction of these tunnels —particularly through the difficult terrain of the Eastern Ghats — has been one of the most complex aspects of the project.

