Odisha inks pact with National Stock Exchange to boost financial literacy among students

Odisha’s higher education department on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to enhance financial literacy through investor awareness programmes and to implement student skilling initiatives.

Under the skilling initiatives, students will be able learn the functioning of the stock exchange. They will also be encouraged to choose a career in the financial sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister of higher education Suryabanshi Suraj said: “The MoU aims at expanding financial knowledge and empowering our students with skills in the financial sector. Its objective is to create a robust financial ecosystem that will open the gate for sustainable growth in Odisha. It will increase employability opportunities and the gross enrolment ratio in higher education. There will be no financial implications and will be taken up under their corporate social responsibilty initiative.”

“By promoting financial literacy, skill development, and industry-academic collaboration, the MoU signing can contribute to increased employability opportunities and a higher gross enrolment ratio in Odisha’s higher education sector,” the minister added.

As per the MoU, the training programme will be divided into two categories — level-I and level-II. In level-I, 20 hours of training will be conducted and there will be 30 hours of classes in level-II.

The collaboration will provide students with skills required to find employment in the securities market, mutual funds, investment advisors, and the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) sector.

The Odisha government, in a release, said: “There will be industry-academia collaboration. The partnership may foster stronger ties between the industry and the academia, ensuring the students receive relevant training and education.”

The minister also informed that the state government will take steps to include placement-linked programmes in the curriculum.

Sriram Krishnan, chief business development officer, NSE, said: “Through initiatives like investor awareness programmes and the student skilling programme, we are fostering a well-informed community for both seasoned and new investors. Moreover, we are also committed to equipping the youth of Odisha with the vital skills needed to thrive in today’s ever-evolving financial landscape.”

From April 2024 to March 2025, the NSE conducted 14,679 investor awareness programmes across all 36 states and Union Territories in 14 languages, reaching more than 8 lakh participants.

Additional reporting by PTI