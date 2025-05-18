Odisha IIM rolls out new UG courses in AI, Public Policy and Management

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur has launched two new undergraduate programmes: Bachelor of Science in Management and Public Policy, and Bachelor of Science in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

Anchored in the institute’s core values of integrity and innovation, the programmes are designed to equip students with strong foundations in data analysis, critical reasoning, and evidence-based decision-making. The cross-functional courses aim to develop responsible leaders capable of addressing complex societal and industrial challenges with innovation, empathy, and a global outlook.

“The Bachelor of Science in Management and Public Policy programme is designed to meet national managerial aspirations in areas such as sustainability, ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance), and community-led development. It aims to bridge the gap between policy and grassroots implementation by preparing a new generation of change-makers,” the institute said in a release.

The BSc in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, co-designed with industry leaders, focuses on building India’s digital capabilities and global competitiveness. The programme encourages the use of ethical AI and promotes innovation rooted in integrity.

“It is a matter of great pride that we have successfully launched a four-year, fully residential Bachelor of Science (BSc) programme,” said Mahadeo Jaiswal, the director of IIM Sambalpur. “This is a pioneering step towards nurturing the future-ready leaders of tomorrow. In line with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), our vision is to foster responsible leaders with an entrepreneurial mindset.”

The undergraduate programmes feature a flexible structure with entry and exit options. Students can earn a certificate after one year, a diploma after two years, a degree after three years, and an honours degree upon successful completion of four years.