Odisha govt evacuates people as floodwaters enter Balasore, Mayurbhanj districts

With major rivers in north Odisha in spate, the state government has started evacuating people from low-lying areas and launched rescue and relief operations in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts, officials said on Monday.

The state government has sounded a red alert for both districts as water levels in rivers like Subarnarekha, Budhabalang, Jalaka, and Sono continue to rise.

According to official sources, the Subarnarekha river reached a water level of 11.53 metres at Rajghat at noon on Monday — well above the danger mark of 10.36 metres.

At least four blocks in Balasore — Baliapal, Bhograi, Jaleswar, and Basta — are likely to be affected.

According to officials, Budhabalang river threatens to flood Balasore municipality and sadar areas, while Jalaka river waters are likely to impact Basta and Balasore sadar regions.

"Floodwaters have inundated parts of Balasore and Mayurbhanj. District administrations have started evacuating people from low-lying and flood-prone areas. Rescue and relief operations are underway. The situation is under control," Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari told reporters after reviewing the flood situation.

The minister added that while the Subarnarekha river’s water level is still rising, Budhabalang is on a receding trend. He attributed the flooding to the release of rainwater from Chandil Dam and Galudihi Barrage in neighbouring Jharkhand.

"Field staff are monitoring vulnerable points of river embankments and have been equipped with flood-fighting materials in both Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts," he said.

Chief engineer is in constant touch with the district collectors of Balasore and Mayurbhanj.

"Some breaches in riverbanks have been identified and are being repaired using sandbags and other materials," the minister added.

He said people have been evacuated and housed in shelters where they are being provided with cooked and dry food.

Personnel of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Service are engaged in rescue and relief operations, the minister said.

According to the emergency office in Balasore district, 35 gram panchayats have so far been affected by floods, and Subarnarekha water could submerge more areas.

By Monday morning, as many as 1,138 people had been evacuated in Balasore. Four teams of ODRAF and five teams of Fire Service have been deployed in the district, the official said.

All schools and anganwadi centres in Mayurbhanj district remained closed on Monday.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast more rain across the state till July 5.

According to the IMD, heavy rains are likely in Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts in north Odisha and Sundergarh and Jharsuguda in the southern region of the state. State capital Bhubaneswar also experienced rains on Monday.

