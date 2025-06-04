Odisha governor proposes exploring provincial ties with Vietnam’s Da Nang city post visit

Odisha governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, who returned to India on Monday night after accompanying the sacred relics of Lord Buddha from Vietnam, has proposed exploring province-level ties between Odisha and Da Nang city in Vietnam.

The suggestion was made during a meeting with Le Trung Chinh, chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee, during the governor’s visit to Vietnam from May 31 to June 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

The relics — of immense spiritual significance to Buddhists worldwide — were taken to Vietnam for public exposition during the United Nations Day of Vesak celebrations, held from May 6 to 8. The relics, sourced from Sarnath — where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon — were sent with full state honours in a special Indian Air Force aircraft.

Organised with support from the International Buddhist Confederation, the Mahabodhi Society of India, and the National Museum under the ministry of culture, the exhibition saw the relics displayed at multiple venues across Vietnam.

Dr Kambhampati, who accompanied the relics on their return journey, said: “These relics are accorded the highest protocol by the government of India. I personally travelled to bring them back. If Da Nang is interested, we can explore building regional cooperation between our two regions.”

Praising Da Nang as a historic coastal city with ambitions to become a hub for technology, finance and tourism, the governor said its strategic location makes it a key partner in India-Vietnam economic and trade relations.

He also highlighted the enduring cultural ties between the two nations, particularly through Buddhism, which he said has connected India and Vietnam for over 1,800 years.

Referring to recent high-level bilateral engagements, including the Vietnamese Prime Minister’s visit to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with President To Lam in New York last year, the governor said bilateral cooperation is expanding across sectors such as defence, trade, tourism, education, and health.

Kambhampati appreciated Da Nang’s collaboration with the Indian embassy to promote yoga, academic exchange and cultural outreach. He also noted the improvement in people-to-people contact due to an increase in direct flights.

During his visit, the governor toured the Unesco World Heritage Site at My Son Sanctuary and commended the ongoing restoration of ancient temples by the Indian archaeological team — calling the project a symbol of enduring historical and cultural bonds between the two nations.