MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 11 June 2025

Odisha government teams up with IGNOU to roll out Odia courses

The higher education department signed the MoU on Monday on behalf of the Odisha government

Subhashish Mohanty Published 11.06.25, 07:56 AM
The main entrance of the Indira Gandhi National Open University in New Delhi

The main entrance of the Indira Gandhi National Open University in New Delhi Sourced by the Telegraph

The Odisha government and the Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to offer a range of undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate programmes in the Odia language.

The higher education department signed the MoU on Monday on behalf of the Odisha government.

ADVERTISEMENT

With this initiative, Ignou will now provide courses such as Bachelor degrees, Masters degrees, post-graduate diplomas, diplomas, certificates, specialised programmes in Travel & Tourism Management, BBA, MBA and other courses in Odia in Odisha.

Attending the signing ceremony, higher education minister Suryabanshi Suraj said: “Through this MoU, our students can now pursue higher education in Odia. Language or medium should no longer be a hindrance to access higher education.”

He added that this initiative reinforces the National Education Policy 2020’s focus on providing education in regional languages. “This MoU signing is expected to foster students’ creativity, reduce dropout rates and boost the state’s gross enrolment ratio in higher education,” he said.

RELATED TOPICS

Indira Gandhi National Open University (Ignou) Odisha Government
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Axiom-4 mission to International Space Station deferred as SpaceX reports leak in rocket

"Standing down from tomorrow's Falcon 9 launch of Ax-4 to the @Space_Station to allow additional time for SpaceX teams to repair the LOx leak identified during post static fire booster inspections," SpaceX said in a post on X
Mamata Banerjee and Mohan Charan Majhi
Quote left Quote right

Didi is arrogant. The people will respond to her attempt to brand Digha as Jagannath Dham

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT