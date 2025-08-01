13-year-old boy kidnapped, murdered in Bengaluru; two arrested

Bengaluru police have reportedly arrested two men in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a 13-year-old boy whose charred body was found in a forested area near Kaggalipura late Thursday night.

The victim, Nishcith A, a Class 8 student of Christ School, had gone missing on Wednesday evening while returning home from his tuition classes in Arakere.

The accused, identified as Gurumurthy (27) and Gopalakrishna (25), allegedly kidnapped the boy and demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh from his parents via WhatsApp.

According to police, the two slit the boy’s throat, poured petrol over his body, and set it ablaze in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Nishcith had attended tuition from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm on Wednesday. When he failed to return home by 8:00 pm, his family contacted the tuition teacher, who confirmed he had already left.

His bicycle was later found abandoned near Promili Park in Arekere. His father, an assistant professor at a private college, lodged a missing person complaint at the Hulimavu Police Station.

The situation escalated on Thursday when the family reportedly received a WhatsApp message demanding Rs 5 lakh for the boy’s release.

Police began an investigation and traced the mobile phone data, including call detail records (CDR), IPDR, and tower locations, to locate the suspects.

Later that night, police received information about a partially burnt body of a child found in a forest in Bilwaradahalli, bordering Bannerghatta Police Station limits. Nishcith’s family identified the body based on his half-burnt clothes and a silver thread he wore around his waist.

The Hulimavu police tracked the suspects, Gurumurthy and Gopalakrishna, to the same area where the body was found. According to police, the two men attacked Police Sub-Inspector Aravind and Inspector Kumaraswamy B.G. with a dagger during the arrest.

The officers responded with warning shots, and when the accused continued the assault, six rounds were fired. One of the accused, Gopalakrishna, sustained a gunshot injury in the leg.

Both men were taken into custody and shifted to Jayanagar General Hospital for treatment before being transferred to Victoria Hospital.

Police said the accused, who worked as drivers, were acquaintances of Nishcith’s father and had allegedly targeted the boy after learning about the family's financial background.