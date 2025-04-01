Odisha government rolls out 14-day fest to celebrate statehood

The BJP government, which came to power banking on the slogan “Odia Asmita” (Odia pride), has announced a series of programmes to celebrate Odisha’s statehood.

Odisha attained statehood on April 1, 1936, becoming the first to be carved on a linguistic basis.

The BJP government, headed by chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, will organise “Odia Pakhya,” a 14-day celebration from April 1 to April 14. April 14, Maha Vishuba Sankranti, marks the Odia New Year.

During these celebrations, the Odisha government will actively promote its culture, heritage, literature, language, and traditional cuisine. Senior folk artistes will be felicitated for their contributions to Odia art and culture. A special youth writers’ conference will be held to encourage budding literary talents.

Culture minister Suryabanshi Suraj said: “We will celebrate the Odia Pakhya to instil a sense of pride among our people. It will not just be a festival, but an attempt to strengthen the state’s cultural roots. We are committed to creating platforms to showcase Odisha’s artistic brilliance on a grand scale. It will remain a landmark event in the state’s cultural calendar.”

As per the release, the state will observe “Odisha Day” on Tuesday across all districts and sub-divisions. This will be followed by a series of other programmes, including blood donation drives, book reading promotions, a food festival, and initiatives asserting the Odia identity.

The school and mass education and women and child development departments will organise “Khadi Chuuana” and “Pravesh Utsav” (beginning of studies) on April 2 across the state. On April 3, the handlooms department will host an event themed “Our Dress, Our Identity” to promote Odisha’s textile industry. On April 4, the labour and insurance department will launch a campaign encouraging businesses to display nameplates

in Odia.

On April 5, the sports and youth services department will organise a marathon highlighting Odisha’s sporting spirit. A cleanliness drive will be conducted on April 6 to preserve the sanctity of Odisha’s temples and heritage sites.

April 7 will be observed as “Varnobodha Utsav” to distribute the Varnobodha book, written by Bhaktakabi Madhusudan Rao, which serves as the foundation for learning the Odia language. Blood donation camps will be held on April 8.

The state will launch “Come Buy a Book” on April 9 to promote reading habits and Odia literature. April 10 will be marked as “A Day for Folk Art” to honour senior artistes. A Young Writers’ Conference will be held on April 11 to support upcoming writers, followed by a programme on Odisha’s eminent personalities on April 12.

A food festival showcasing Odisha’s culinary heritage will take place on April 13, culminating in grand celebrations for the Odia New Year on April 14.

Former minister and BJD leader Prasanna Acharya criticised the initiative, stating, “The celebrations of Odia Pakhya to promote Odia Asmita are ridiculous.”

Congress spokesperson Amiya Pandav said: “In the last nine months, they have done nothing for Odisha. These events are merely an attempt to hoodwink the people.”