Odisha government inks MoU with IIT Bhubaneswar for restoring coastal ecosystems

Odisha government has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Bhubaneswar to restore critical coastal ecosystems.

Under the Enhancing Climate Resilience of India’s Coastal Communities (ECRICC) project, this collaboration focuses on restoring critical coastal ecosystems, including seagrass beds and salt marshes, which are vital for biodiversity, carbon sequestration, and coastal protection.

This partnership will stress upon the importance of ecosystem-based approaches to enhance the resilience of coastal communities.

Designated as the technical support agency (TSA) for the restoration, protection, and sustainable management of seagrass and saltmarsh ecosystems along the Odisha coast, IIT Bhubaneswar will help in implementing sustainable strategies to manage these ecosystems.

“The collaboration with IIT Bhubaneswar would pave the way for enhanced research opportunities and community engagement initiatives to promote sustainable coastal management practices,” said Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia, minister of forest, environment and climate change.

Director, IIT Bhubaneswar, Prof Shreepad Karmalkar, said: “IIT Bhubaneswar has been entrusted with a pivotal role as the TSA for the restoration, protection, and management of seagrass and saltmarsh ecosystems under the ECRICC project.”

This initiative aims to rejuvenate Odisha’s critical coastal ecosystems and to address the pressing challenges posed by climate change while enhancing the livelihoods of coastal communities.

This initiative will be spearheaded by Dr Syed Hilal Farooq, associate professor and head of the School of Earth, Ocean, and Climate Sciences at IIT Bhubaneswar.

Seagrass and saltmarsh ecosystems are among nature’s most efficient carbon sinks, playing a vital role in mitigating climate change by sequestering atmospheric carbon dioxide.