Odisha government cancels bus service to Mahakumbh mela till February 4

The Odisha government on Thursday cancelled the special bus service for the Mahakumbh mela till February 4, an official notice said.

Sources said after the stampede at the fair, which killed around 30 people, Odisha government has decided not to send any pilgrims to the Mahakumbh for the time being.

The Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC), a public sector unit of Odisha government, on its official X handle said: “Due to unavoidable circumstances, the special bus service to Ayodhya for Maha Kumbha Mela 2024, stands cancelled with immediate effect till 4th February 2025. We regret the inconvenience.”

It has also announced to refund the money and has issued helpline numbers 18003451122, 7849052205 and 9937547773. People can contact the helplines numbers and get the refund.

It also said that further updates will be shared with the public on the official social media handles and website. Earlier, it was decided to operate special bus service to Mahakumbh Mela till February 26.

The OSRTC had launched its bus services on January 12. Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi had flagged off the special bus services from four cities-Puri, Sambalpur, Bhawanipatna and Berhampur.

Several batches of pilgrims have already visited Mahakumbh mela availing the OSRTC services.

Additional reporting by PTI