Odisha government approves 19 major projects worth Rs 6,117 crore

The Odisha government’s State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) on Monday approved 19 major projects worth ₹6,117 crore, expected to generate 17,286 job opportunities.

“This SLSWCA meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, has approved projects across 10 high-impact sectors, including biofuel, biotechnology, shipbuilding, aluminium, food processing, chemicals, apparel, and green energy equipment. These projects will be implemented across 11 districts Bolangir, Cuttack, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Khordha, Kandhamal, Rayagada, and Sambalpur — ensuring balanced industrial growth in Odisha,” stated a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the biofuel and green energy sector, Transpacific Engineering Private Limited will invest ₹900 crore in a biocoal plant in Sambalpur, while Sai Sudha Motors Private Limited will set up a ₹68.58 crore solar module manufacturing unit in Khordha. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited will invest ₹868 crore in a high-speed diesel and petrol pipeline infrastructure across Rayagada, Bolangir, and Kalahandi. Additionally, Zoho Corporation Private Limited will establish a ₹306.50 crore data centre in Khordha.

Sapigen Biologix Private Limited will set up an ₹854.32 crore vaccine manufacturing unit at Biotech Park in Khordha, while ARCL Organics Limited will establish a ₹500 crore specialty chemicals manufacturing unit in Jagatsinghpur. RCC Laboratories India Private Limited will invest ₹55.36 crore in a preclinical testing and animal breeding facility in Khordha.

In the metals sector, Nezone Steels Utkal LLP will establish a ₹470 crore colour coating sheet manufacturing unit in Jajpur, while CMR Aluminium Private Limited will set up a ₹234.14 crore liquid aluminium alloy plant in Sambalpur.