FBI’s most wanted fugitive Cindy Rodriguez Singh held in India for son’s murder

One of America’s top ten “Most Wanted Fugitives” has been arrested in India in connection with the suspected murder of her chronically ill six-year-old son, FBI director Kash Patel said on Thursday.

Cindy Rodriguez Singh, 40, was last seen in the US on March 22, 2023, when she boarded a flight to India with her husband and six other minor children. Noel Alvarez, the son she is accused of murdering and whose medical care she allegedly neglected, was not on the flight.

Rodriguez Singh was arrested — it’s not clear when and from exactly where — in a joint operation by the FBI, Indian authorities and Interpol and transported back to the US.

She faces charges of “unlawful flight to avoid prosecution” and “capital murder” of a person under 10 years of age.

Noel was last seen sometime in October 2022. Police officers conducted a welfare check on behalf of the boy on March 20, 2023, at the request of the Texas department of family and protective services.

Rodriguez Singh allegedly lied to the welfare officers saying Noel had been in Mexico with his biological father since November 2022. But when the officials contacted Noel’s biological father in Mexico, he denied it.

Two days after the check — on March 22, 2023 — Rodriguez Singh, her husband and six other children boarded a flight to Delhi from the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

“All airline tickets were purchased within 24 hours of flight departure, and Cindy Rodriguez Singh had unenrolled Noel and his siblings from school,” according to a special agent with FBI Dallas.

The Dallas-born Rodriguez Singh was charged with capital murder in a Texas court on October 31, 2023. A federal arrest warrant was issued against her on November 2 that year. On July 1 this year, she was named as one of America’s top 10 most wanted fugitives, with a $250,000 reward.

According to the FBI, Noel suffered from health and developmental issues such as chronic lung disease, pulmonary edema (fluid collection in the lungs) and esotropia (being cross-eyed) and required regular medical attention. Rodriguez Singh had failed numerous times to meet his medical care, the agency says.

Rodriguez Singh’s history of drug and alcohol abuse had at one point prompted welfare authorities to shift her children into foster care, the FBI says.

Patel, who announced the arrest in an X post, thanked Indian authorities, his local partners in Texas and the US department of justice for their coordination and lauded the FBI’s role.

“That’s a credit to tremendous field work, law enforcement partners, intelligence operatives, and an administration who (sic) is letting good cops do their jobs,” he said.