Odisha excise minister plans for more liquor shops as CM Majhi flags off anti-drug marathon

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday flagged off a marathon here promoting a drug-free society, a day after the state excise minister announced plans to open more liquor shops — a move the BJD and anti-liquor activists called doublespeak.

The run from Kalinga Stadium, part of the all-India Namo Yuva Run under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, aimed to mobilise youth against substance abuse. Majhi said: “Addiction will not only destroy our social fabric, it will also negate the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji to make India free from addiction that will help in building a new rashtra — a new nation.”

Excise minister Prithiviraj Harichandan had told the Assembly on Saturday that there was no proposal for prohibition and Odisha would open new liquor shops. He denied any link between liquor outlets, crime or addiction. The state currently has 2,882 sanctioned liquor shops, of which 2,692 licences have been renewed, and plans to open 70 more. Officials said prohibition is unfeasible given the ₹12,000 crore revenue so far.

Padma Charan Nayak, president of Milita Odisha Nisha Nibarana Abhijan, criticised the government’s “double standards”. “Today the state organised a marathon for Nasha Mukt Bharat. At the same time, it says it will open 70 liquor shops. This should stop,” he said, adding: “The BJP promised in 2024 to make Odisha liquor-free by 2029. Have they started work on this front?”

The Opposition BJD echoed the criticism. Biju Yuva Janata Dal president Chinmaya Sahoo said: “The government organised marathons under the slogan of Nasha Mukt Bharat while reopening nearly 70 liquor shops, many near schools and religious places. This exposes their double standards and proves the anti-drug slogan is a farce.”