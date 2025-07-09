Odisha drivers’ strike halts transport across state, nearly 4 lakh join protest

Nearly four lakh drivers across Odisha launched a massive strike on Tuesday, bringing the state’s transportation system to a grinding halt.

The protest, spearheaded by the Odisha Drivers’ Mahasangha, saw participation from bus, truck and commercial vehicle drivers who raised a slew of demands including exemption from police vehicle checks, pension, job security and dignity in their profession. Ambulances and school buses, however, were spared from the strike.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The police should not be allowed to check vehicles. That task belongs to the Road and Transport Officer (RTO). The old system must continue. We’ve faced harassment at the hands of the police for years. We do not want that to return,” said Panchanana Jena, 55, a member of the drivers’ association.

Jena also questioned the lack of retirement benefits for drivers. “Government employees get pensions. Why not us? We support the strike and will continue indefinitely if needed,” he added.

The association has also called for the formation of a Drivers’ Welfare Board. “Without such a board, we’re denied basic support like health insurance, regular medical check-ups and other facilities,” said Bimbadhar Das, 48, who has been driving a bus for the last two decades.

Among other key demands are designated parking slots every 100km, and legal safeguards against public hostility. “Mechanical failures or unforeseen mishaps are not always our fault. Yet we’re the ones assaulted or blamed. Just as the government protects doctors and health workers, why shouldn’t similar laws be framed for us?” Das asked.

The drivers also want proper restrooms and toilets at regular intervals on major routes. Another long-standing grievance is the influx of drivers from other states into Odisha’s mining and industrial zones. The association demanded that 70 per cent of such jobs be reserved for drivers from Odisha.

“We have been edged out by drivers from other states who are hired in the mining belt. The government must ensure local employment first,” an association member said.

A symbolic demand was also placed — that September 1 be officially recognised as National Drivers’ Day. “Every profession has a day dedicated to it. Why not drivers?” said another protestor.

Reacting to the strike, Odisha transport minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena said: “We are sympathetic to their demands and open to dialogue. As they are not opposing the government, we hope a solution will be reached soon.”

Meanwhile, commuters bore the brunt of the sudden transport crisis. “I didn’t know about the strike. I had to travel to Baripada for urgent work. All buses are off the road, and I am stranded,” said Ramakanta Behera, a mining employee.

With major routes paralysed and freight movement disrupted, the strike sparked chaos across the state, raising concerns about essential supplies and daily commute. As talks are expected to begin soon between the government and the drivers’ body, normalcy hinges on swift negotiations.