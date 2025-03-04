MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Odisha college student kills family with stones after they opposed his online gaming addiction

The incident took place in Jayabada Sethi Sahi area under the Jagatsinghpur Police Station limits around 3 AM as the student used stones or any other hard objects to smash the heads of his father, mother and sister

PTI Published 04.03.25, 05:04 PM
Representational image File picture.

A 21-year-old college student killed his parents and sister using stones in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district on Tuesday morning as they were opposed to his addition to online games, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Jayabada Sethi Sahi area under the Jagatsinghpur Police Station limits around 3 AM as the student used stones or any other hard objects to smash the heads of his father, mother and sister, Superintendent of Police Bhawani Sankar Udgata said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that accused Surjyakant Sethy was annoyed with his parents and sister for "opposing him playing online games on his mobile phone", Jagatsinghpur Police Station inspector-in-charge Prabhas Sahu said.

The deceased were identified as Prasant Sethy alias Kalia (65), his wife Kanaklata (62) and daughter Rosalin (25).

"After the incident, Surjyakant Sethy hid near the village, and later he was arrested," the SP said.

Udgata said the youth was suspected to have a mental problem.

Local MLA Amarendra Das said that the family members had once come to him over some land dispute.

Villagers claimed that Surjyakant admitted to them that he killed his parents.

A police team led by the SP and a scientific team reached the spot and started an investigation, another officer said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

