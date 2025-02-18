MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi unveils free Mahaprasad scheme in Rs 2.9 lakh crore budget

The Mahaprsad will be given to the devotees under a new scheme: Shree Jagannath Darshan Yojana’

Subhashish Mohanty Published 18.02.25, 06:35 AM
Mohan Charan Majhi.

Mohan Charan Majhi. File picture

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday announced free Mahaprasad (cooked food offered to the deities) of Lord Jagannath for devotees at the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

The Mahaprsad will be given to the devotees under a new scheme: Shree Jagannath Darshan Yojana’.

Majhi, who holds the finance portfolio, made this announcement while presenting a 2.90 lakh crore state budget for the year 2025-26. The budget focuses on agriculture and irrigation.

Under the new scheme, any devotee coming to the pilgrim town for darshan of the Lord will get Mahaprasad free of cost. It has allocated 30 crore for it in the budget.

The budget focuses on carrying out developmental projects to achieve the goals of Samrudha Odisha (Prosperous Odisha) and Vikshit Odisha (Developed Odisha).

Nearly 16 schemes have received the nod from the government and have received the financial allocation in the budget.

6,000 crore has been allocated for Samruddha Krushaka Yojana, 1,315 crore has been allocated for water sector infrastructure development. The state has also allocated 5,370 crore under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana, a social scheme.

