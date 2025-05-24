Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurates Rs 1.15 lakh crore projects, promises 36,000 jobs

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 24 industrial projects with a total investment of ₹1.15 lakh crore.

The inaugurated projects include projects of Tata Steel, JSPL and other eminent industrial houses. The total projects involved an investment of ₹1.15 lakh crore and have the potential to create job opportunities for 36,000 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Launching the projects, Majhi said: “With the launch of industrial projects worth ₹1.15 lakh crore in Jajpur, we are not merely laying foundation stones we are building the future. In just 113 days, we’ve turned commitments into concrete progress. Kalinga Nagar now shines as the economic lifeline of a self-reliant Odisha.”

On Tata’s Kalinga Nagar steel plant, Majhi said: “Tata Group has always set the benchmark for responsible industry, be it in safety, sustainability, or community care. We deeply value this relationship. From 3 million tons to 8 million tons of steel production per annum, it is a massive jump in capacity, with a total investment of about ₹50,000 crore and about 5,000 new jobs for our youth. This project brings with it, world-class technology, and thousands of meaningful jobs. It reflects a strong conviction in Odisha’s potential.”

Among the inaugurated projects, the spotlight is on Tata Steel Ltd’s 5 MTPA Integrated Steel Plant (ISP) expansion at Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur, with a massive investment of ₹47,599 crore, promising 4,625 jobs.

Other notable projects include JSL Group’s petroleum and solar power venture worth ₹470 crore, and Abis Exports India Pvt Ltd’s poultry feed plant with a potential to generate 850 jobs.

Minister for industries Sampad Chandra Swain said: “Odisha is moving ahead with a new wave of industrial growth. Together, these 24 projects not only bring foreign capital and cutting-edge technology to Odisha but also serve as a catalyst for job creation.’