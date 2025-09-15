Odisha BJP braces for key bypoll in Nuapada Assembly constituency

The ruling BJP is set to face its first electoral test since coming to power in Odisha, as the process for a bypoll in the Nuapada Assembly constituency has begun.

The poll was necessitated by the death of sitting BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia. Nuapada falls in western Odisha, a region generally perceived as a BJP stronghold.

The BJP, eager to turn the contest into a show of strength, is planning to set the campaign tone by inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state ahead of the bypoll. Sources said Modi’s visit has been tentatively scheduled, with the Prime Minister expected to address a rally at Berhampur on September 27.

“Modi’s visit will provide the momentum needed for the state BJP’s election manoeuvring. Without it, winning Nuapada and wresting the seat from the BJD would be extremely difficult,” said a senior BJP leader.

In the 2024 Assembly polls, the late Dholkia won the seat for the BJD, defeating his rival by a margin of 10,881 votes. The party is yet to decide whether it will field a member of the Dholakia family or bring in a new face.

For the BJD, retaining the seat has become a matter of prestige and a chance to avenge its defeat in the general election. For the BJP, victory would demonstrate that chief minister Mohan Majhi is emerging as a strong vote-puller and that the 2024 win was no fluke. The party is yet to finalise its candidate.

BJP state in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar expressed confidence, recalling how he had predicted the party would form the government alone in 2024. “The situation has changed in the past year. We had targeted 17 to 18 Lok Sabha seats but won 20. Considering this, we are confident of winning Nuapada,” he said.

The BJD, however, is expected to pull out all stops, banking on Naveen Patnaik’s enduring image. Meanwhile, Congress too will seek to make inroads, with OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das set to lead the charge. “If Congress wins, it will consolidate its position as the principal

Opposition,” said a political observer.

The Election Commission has begun the preparatory process, issuing a notice for the correction of the voters’ list. The final list will be published on October 9. As per norms, the by-election must be held within six months of the vacancy being notified.