Odisha unveils Rs 4,182 crore B-MAAN scheme to develop aviation infrastructure by 2030

New framework to upgrade airports and heliports create aviation jobs and promote drone and e-VTOL technologies as state targets leadership in eastern India’s air network

Subhashish Mohanty Published 27.10.25, 05:16 AM
Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Odisha Legislative Assembly. File picture

The Odisha government has approved an investment of 4,182 crore under the Building and Management of Aviation Assets and Network (B-MAAN) scheme to strengthen the state’s aviation ecosystem.

The proposal received the state cabinet’s approval on Saturday. The investment, to be made over five years (2025–2030), will bring all aspects of aviation under a single framework.

“All aspects of aviation will come under one comprehensive framework. Odisha aims to emerge as the leading aviation hub in eastern India,” said chief secretary Manoj Ahuja.

Under B-MAAN, the focus will be on developing infrastructure, including the upgradation and maintenance of airports and heliports across the state. Private airlines will receive funds under the Air Connectivity and Viability Gap Funding scheme to promote regional air connectivity.

“The state will set up world-class maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities at Biju Patnaik International Airport and other key locations. Steps will be taken to achieve a self-reliant aviation ecosystem and attract private investment,” Ahuja added.

The scheme also envisions large-scale employment generation through flight training and aviation-focused skill development. The Directorate of Aviation will be restructured and empowered to function as a professional agency for policy planning, coordination and project execution.

The state will also engage private players to promote futuristic technologies such as drones, seaplanes, e-VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft and aerospace manufacturing, pushing Odisha towards new-age aviation and green mobility.

