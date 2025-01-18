Odisha and Singapore-based firms sign MoUs to strengthen collaboration in key sectors

Odisha and Singapore-based organisations on Friday signed a series of MoUs to strengthen the collaboration in key sectors such semiconductors, new energy, advancing skill landscape, setting up industrial parks, green hydrogen corridor and a new city in Bhubaneswar.

These MoUs were signed in the presence of Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam arrived on a two-day visit here to explore business opportunities in various fields. Singapore is the official partner of the upcoming Utkarsh Odisha (Make in Odisha Conclave-2025) the state’s biennial investment summit. It is scheduled to be held on January 28th and 29th.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam was welcomed warmly by chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the Biju Patnaik Airport and later at the World Skill Centre in Bhubaneswar.

Chief Minister Majhi said: “To attract investments to the state and to be a part of the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025, we interacted with various investors in Delhi and Mumbai and also organised road shows. We asked them to come and invest in Odisha. We have assured them to provide all support and infrastructure.”

Majhi said, “As a part of this process, we went to Singapore to explore business opportunities in various fields such as petrochemicals, semi-conductors and IT sector; we had a business summit in Singapore and invited the Singapore President to come to our state.”

Majhi said: “Keeping our request, the President came on a visit to the state, We had signed MOUs in eight sectors business. We are quite happy. The investments will come to the state in future and Odisha would be immensely benefited, We have been able to do all these things within seven months coming to power.”

The chief minister said the President will visit Raghurajpur village in Puri district and Sun Temple at Konark on Saturday.

“There is tremendous potential for collaboration between Singapore and Odisha,” said Majhi.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja gave a presentation covering key themes such as skill development, industrial parks, master planning, ports and Paradip, renewable energy, semiconductors, information technology, data centres, culture, and connectivity. The presentation highlighted Odisha’s initiatives and opportunities for collaboration with Singapore in these crucial sectors.

The President visited the Vertical Transportation Lab and Travelator Lab at the World Skill Center and interacted with students and instructors, showcasing Odisha’s commitment to fostering technical education and innovation.