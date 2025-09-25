Number of vehicles per 1,000 people in Delhi declined from 530 in 2015-16 to 373 in 2023-24: Report

The number of vehicles per 1,000 people declined from 530 in 2015–16 to 373 in 2023–24 in Delhi while road accidents also decreased from 8,085 in 2015 to 5,560 in 2022, according to a government report.

The Delhi State Framework Indicator report on the status of sustainable development goals, released recently by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, shows that the fleet of DTC and cluster buses grew from 5,842 in 2015-16 to 7,485 in 2023-24.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the daily average ridership reduced from 4.59 million to 4.24 million during the same time period.

The daily average ridership on Delhi Metro phenomenally increased from 2.62 million in 2015-16 to 5.78 million in 2023-24, according to the report.

According to the report, 42.95 per cent of the population had access to public transport in 2015-16. This figure declined to 40.80 per cent in 2022-23. However, in 2023-24, access improved to 45.83 per cent. The report envisions that by 2030, the government should provide access to safe, affordable, accessible and sustainable transport systems for all, along with improving road safety, notably by expanding public transport, with special attention to the needs of those in vulnerable situations, women and children, persons with disabilities and older persons.

From 530 in 2015-16, the number of vehicles per 1,000 population declined to 370 in 2022-23 and marginally rose to 373 in 2023-24. Additionally, the report shows that the road accidents stood at 8085 in 2015, with the figure declining to 4,720 in 2021. The number of road accidents rose to 5,560 in 2022 from the previous year. As per the report, the National Crime Records Bureau data showed that 9,880 people were killed or injured in road accidents in 2015. The number reduced to 5,228 in 2021 and rose to 6,174 the following year.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.