Bomb threat email targets Dubai–Hyderabad Emirates flight, aircraft lands safely in Hyderabad

A Dubai–Hyderabad Emirates flight received a bomb threat on Friday, prompting authorities at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to initiate full safety protocols after the aircraft landed, airport sources said.

Flight EK526 landed safely at 8:30 am.

"On 5th December, 2025, a Bomb threat email was received on Hyderabad airport customer support email id at 7.30 am for Dubai to Hyderabad flight EK526. The Flight landed safely in Hyderabad at 8.30 am. Standard safety protocols were initiated,” sources told PTI.

The measures included isolating the aircraft, screening passengers and baggage, deploying sniffer dogs, and keeping fire engines on standby. Flight EK526, a Boeing 777-300ER, had taken off from Dubai at 3:51 am.

The incident came a day after the airport received two similar threat emails targeting IndiGo's Madina–Hyderabad and Sharjah–Hyderabad flights. The Madina–Hyderabad flight was diverted to Ahmedabad.

On Thursday afternoon, an IndiGo flight operating from Madinah to Hyderabad was diverted to Ahmedabad following a bomb threat emailed to the airline, officials said. The aircraft made a precautionary landing at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport around 12:30 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Atul Bansal said.

All passengers and crew were deboarded for a comprehensive security check. “When the flight was on its way to Hyderabad from Madinah, someone sent an email to IndiGo claiming that a bomb had been planted on the aircraft. Since Ahmedabad was the closest airport, the pilot decided to land here as a precautionary measure,” said Bansal.

Police teams supported CISF and NDRF personnel during the operation. Bansal added that “nothing suspicious was found during the initial search.”

IndiGo confirmed the threat and diversion, saying: "It's the Madinah to Hyderabad route. The flight was diverted to Ahmedabad, and standard protocol will be followed."

Once landed, the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay as emergency teams, bomb disposal squads and the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) carried out full sanitisation of the aircraft, passenger baggage and cargo. Details on passenger numbers and further findings are awaited.

All passengers and crew members are safe, and efforts are underway to trace the origin of the threat emails.