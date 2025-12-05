Sudha Murty urges rules on children’s social-media portrayal, cites long-term psychological harm

Nominated Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty on Friday urged the government to set norms for how children are portrayed on social media, warning that the growing trend of parents showcasing their children online carries long-term psychological consequences.

Raising the matter during the Zero Hour, she said several advanced countries, including France, have already put regulations in place and India should consider similar safeguards.

“Children are our future, and we should develop our children in a good value system, good education, sports and many other activities,” Murty said. She acknowledged the popularity and advantages of social media but said its unchecked use was exposing children in ways they could not understand or consent to.

She pointed to parents who use their children to attract tens of thousands or even millions of followers. “This will help them financially a lot, I am aware of it, but what happens to the child?” she asked.

Murty warned that children risk losing their innocence and may not learn basic social skills, sports or even focus on education. “The child does not give permission because the child is not aware of it,” she said, urging policymakers to reassess how children’s rights are protected online.

Murty requested the central government to regulate this.

She noted that the government has done fantastic work in regulating the portrayal of children in advertisements and the film industry.

"You are regulating in the advertisement, children's advertisement, children working or acting in a film. All those things have been taken care of, and there are strict laws implemented. Whereas when it comes to social media, it is not done," Murty said.

In the absence of regulations and restrictions, she warned that this would cause a great problem in future for our children.

"There should be a restriction. Children cannot use a certain kind of dress and dance...because this is not the way how we can bring up the next generation of our children," Murty added.