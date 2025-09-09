Notice served to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation as police probe ‘anti-national’ remarks by Rahul

The Jharsuguda police has issued a notice to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), seeking detailed information on its financial transactions in connection with a case filed earlier this year against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged “anti-national” remarks at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

Following Rahul’s remarks, BJP workers filed cases across the country. In Jharsuguda, one Rama Hari Pujhari lodged a complaint on February 8, accusing Rahul of hurting the sentiments of “each and every Indian.” While the police had remained silent for months, they have now acted on Pujhari’s FIR and begun an investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a notice served to RGF’s director (finance), Sandeep Anand, the Jharsuguda police wrote: “Whereas it is believed that the below-mentioned documents/informations are available with you and production of those documents/informations are necessary and desirable for the purpose of investigation of the above-mentioned case.”

The notice, issued on September 3 by sub-divisional police officer and investigating officer Umashankar Singh under Section 94 of the BNSS, 2023, directed Anand to appear before him on November 4. It warned: “Failure to comply or attend will render you liable for legal action under Section 210 BNS, in addition to the charges in the case.”

The police have sought year-wise details of all foreign contributions received by RGF since its inception in June 1991, the bank accounts where these were deposited and full particulars of authorised signatories, including their addresses, age, parentage and mobile numbers. Details of the foundation’s auditors and a copy of its Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence have also been requested.

The notice further flagged allegations that RGF received donations from controversial preacher Zakir Naik in 2011, asking for justification with expenditure details if true. It also mentioned reports that the Chinese

government had donated $300,000 to RGF in 2005-06, seeking clarification and records of usage.

Additionally, the police referred to allegations that funds were diverted from the ministry of finance and the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund to the foundation during the UPA regime. Police sources said a supplementary chargesheet may follow once forensic and financial reports are received.