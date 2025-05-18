‘Not our opinion’: Ashoka University distances itself from views of professor Mahmudabad

Ashoka University has distanced itself from the views of professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, who was arrested on Sunday following controversy over a social media post that criticised the press briefings on Operation Sindoor.

The Haryana State Commission for Women had issued a notice to Mahmudabad on May 12, alleging that his comments “disparaged women officers in the Indian Armed Forces” and promoted “communal disharmony.”

Ashoka University, according to various media outlets, said Mahmudabad’s comments were made in his personal capacity and did not reflect the views of the institution. “Comments made by a faculty member on his personal social media pages do not represent the opinion of the university,” the statement read.

But a section of the academic and civil society community has rallied behind the professor. Over 1,200 individuals including scholars, students, journalists and artists have reportedly endorsed a letter campaign demanding that the Haryana State Commission for Women withdraw its notice and issue an unconditional apology.

Details of Mahmudabad’s arrest

The Haryana Police confirmed the arrest carried out in Delhi on May 18. While officials have not disclosed the specific charges, sources told The Indian Express that the case stems from a complaint lodged by a BJP leader, leading to the registration of an FIR.

Mahmudabad, an associate professor and head of the Department of Political Science at Ashoka University, had earlier been issued a showcause notice by the Commission, which had taken suo motu cognisance of his remarks on social media following a press conference on Operation Sindoor on May 7. The event featured Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

What did Mahmudabad say?

In his post, Mahmudabad called the optics of the briefing “important”, but added it would be “hypocrisy” if symbolic representation did not translate into real institutional change.

Here's what he had written on Facebook on May 8: “Lastly, I am very happy to see so many right wing commentators applauding Colonel Sophia Qureishi but perhaps they could also equally loudly demand that the victims of mob lynchings, arbitrary bulldozing and others who are victims of the BJP’s hate mongering be protected as Indian citizens. The optics of two women soldiers presenting their findings is important but optics must translate to reality on the ground otherwise it’s just hypocrisy.”

The Commission interpreted the post as vilifying national military actions and summoned him to appear before it.

In his defence, Mahmudabad issued a statement on May 14 claiming that his remarks had been “completely misunderstood” and said the Commission had “no jurisdiction” in the matter. “Contrary to the allegations, my post appreciated the fact that the armed forces chose Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh... to highlight that the dream of the founders of our Republic... is still alive,” he said.

Calling the notice a “new form of censorship and harassment”, Mahmudabad said he had faith in the legal process and hoped his constitutional rights would be upheld.