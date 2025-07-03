Cloudburst opens up a menacing 'lake' in Uttarkashi; villagers fear flooding

Villagers of Syanachatti in Uttarakhand have reported a lake-like formation a few metres from their colony following a cloudburst in Silai Band, Uttarkashi, on June 29, adding that its water level is constantly rising.

"A huge boulder had fallen from the hill into the Yamuna during the cloudburst. It appears to have obstructed the river's flow and created a lake beside it. The water may reach the Kinsala motor road bridge and eventually submerge our village,” Jaypal Singh, a resident, told reporters.

The cloudburst killed three labourers deployed there for the construction of a hotel. While 10 labourers escaped unhurt, six are missing. Losing hope of tracing them alive, the state disaster response force stopped the search operation after 72 hours. Nineteen labourers were sleeping in four tents when a landslide triggered by the cloudburst hit their campsite.

Uttarkashi district magistrate Prashant Arya said: "We have asked the irrigation department to restore the flow of water in the river so that the lake-like structure can be filled to ensure the safety of the people."

The Silai Band Road, which is part of the Yamunotri Highway, couldn’t be cleared on the fourth day on Wednesday.