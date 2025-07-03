Rally against Malkangiri attack: Christians demand action as police delay arrests

Hundreds of Christians on Wednesday staged a demonstration in Malkangiri district demanding action against the people involved in the attack on them on June 21.

The demonstration was organised by the Voice Against Hate and Rastriya Christian Morcha. They submitted a memorandum to the governor through the Malkangiri district collector. Despite heavy rain, hundreds turned up to take part in the demonstration.

Senior member of the Voice Against Hate, Amiya Pandab said: “A violent attack was made on the Christian community in Kotamateru village under Matapaka gram panchayat in Malkangiri district on June 21. This incident resulted in the injury of over thirty individuals, with many sustaining severe injuries requiring hospitalisation. Despite drawing the police’s attention, they failed to arrest any of the accused.”

Pandab said: “Despite the registration of an FIR, bearing No. 315/2025, on June 22, against sixteen accused persons, we are deeply distressed to report that as of the date of this memorandum, the police have regrettably failed to take any concrete action, including arrests, against the perpetrators. This inaction is a serious dereliction of duty and undermines the rule of law.”

They said the government should direct the police to take immediate and decisive action against all accused persons named in the FIR, ensuring their prompt arrest and a thorough, impartial investigation into the incident.

The demonstration took an ugly turn when the president of the Voice Against Hate, Manas Choudhury tried to garland the inspector in charge of Malkangiri police station for failing to take action against the accused. He demanded why no action had been taken against the accused.

State general secretary of Rastriya Christian Morcha, Pallab Lima said: “The victims of this brutal assault are not only suffering from their physical injuries but are also living in extreme fear and insecurity. They are apprehensive about returning to their homes and villages, fearing further reprisal and violence from the accused, who remain at large. This creates an atmosphere of terror and denies them their fundamental right to live peacefully and securely in their own homes.”