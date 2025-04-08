'Not Aurangzeb's descendants': Mohan Bhagwat's pre-condition for RSS applicants

Currently on a three-day visit to Varanasi, Mohan Bhagwat has welcomed all those who honour ‘Bharat Mata’ and the ‘Bhagwa Jhanda’ into the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. But not those who identify as descendants of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Responding to a participant's question at a Shakha, Bhagwat stressed the importance of building a robust society by addressing issues such as caste discrimination, environmental concerns and economic challenges.

The volunteer asked if he could bring his Muslim neighbours to RSS Shakhas. Bhagwat then said that only those who can chant "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and show respect for the saffron flag are allowed. He added that the RSS ideology does not support any form of discrimination based on religious practices.

He further clarified that although Indians may follow different religious practices and lifestyles, they all share the same culture. People from various faiths, sects and castes are invited to join the Shakhas.

“All Indians are welcome to the Sangh Shakhas because the worship methods of Panth, Jaati and Sampraday (creed, caste and sect) are different, but the culture is one,” Bhagwat said.

Aurangzeb "not relevant"

Earlier, a key RSS leader said Aurangzeb was “not relevant” today as he condemned the clashes in Nagpur following a demonstration by Hindutva groups demanding the demolition of the Mughal emperor’s tomb in Maharashtra.

“Any type of violence is not good for the society and I think police have taken cognisance of it and so they will get into the details,” RSS chief spokesperson Sunil Ambekar said at a media interaction in Bengaluru.

Replying to a journalist’s question on whether Aurangzeb was relevant today and whether his tomb should be removed, Ambekar said: “I think, not relevant.” He parried the question about the tomb’s removal.

Nagpur riots

A communal flare-up gripped parts of Nagpur in March this year after Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal cadres led demonstrations across Maharashtra demanding the demolition of Aurangzeb’s tomb — a centrally protected monument at Khuldabad in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The riot broke out over rumours of an act of sacrilege during the anti-Aurangzeb protests.

The controversy around the Mughal emperor’s tomb started brewing after the release of the film Chhaava, which showcases the history of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and how he was executed by Aurangzeb.

Fadnavis on Aurangzeb's tomb

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, an RSS favourite, has backed the demand for the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb and claimed that the violence in Nagpur was “pre-planned”.

Fadnavis said that whether people like Mughal emperor Aurangzeb or not, his tomb is a protected monument, but his glorification will not be allowed. Talking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said structures "outside the purview of law" should be removed.

"Whether we like Aurangzeb or not, his tomb is a protected monument. We will not allow anyone to glorify him," he said.

Yogi on "new India"

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had also said that glorifying invaders who attacked India’s heritage and dishonored its people amounts to treason, a stance that the "new India" will never tolerate.

In light of the ongoing debate over calls to demolish the tomb of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, Adityanath cautioned against celebrating historical figures who attempted to undermine Sanatan culture.

Addressing a public gathering in Bahraich recently, Adityanath said, "Glorifying invaders means strengthening the very roots of treason. New India will never accept those who insult our great ancestors and praise those who attacked our civilisation, violated our women, and struck at our faith… When the entire world is acknowledging India's rich heritage, it is the duty of every citizen to uphold respect for our great leaders, and not eulogise those who sought to erase our identity," he added.

With inputs from agencies