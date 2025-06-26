'Not a sign of healthy journalism': Gadkari slams 'baseless' media reports on two-wheeler toll

Hours after a wave of speculative media reports claimed the government was planning to levy toll tax on two-wheelers, Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari issued a blunt rebuttal.

“Some media houses are spreading misleading news about imposing toll tax on two-wheeler vehicles. No such decision has been proposed. The exemption on toll for two-wheeler vehicles will continue fully. Spreading misleading news without verifying the truth to create a sensation is not a sign of healthy journalism. I condemn this,” Gadkari said on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reports sparked confusion and criticism online, especially among daily commuters who rely on two-wheelers.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) moved swiftly to set the record straight. “Some sections of the media have reported that the Government of India plans to levy user fees on two-wheelers. NHAI would like to clarify that no such proposal is under consideration. There are no plans to introduce toll charges for two-wheelers,” the agency said in a statement.

Adding to the government’s response, the Press Information Bureau’s fact-checking arm, PIB Fact Check, also posted on the issue on their X account.