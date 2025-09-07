'Non-visit by PM’: Jairam Ramesh slams Modi’s 3-hour Manipur trip as insult after 29 months

Ahead of Modi's likely visit to Manipur, the Congress on Sunday claimed that "such a rushed trip" is an "insult" to the people of the state who have waited for him for 29 "long and agonising" months.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the September 13 visit to Manipur will actually be a "non-visit by the PM".

ADVERTISEMENT

"The proposed visit of the Prime Minister to Manipur on Sept 13 is being hailed by his cheerleaders. But it appears that he will be spending just about 3 hours--yes just 3 hours--in the state. What does he hope to accomplish by such a rushed trip?" Ramesh said on X.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Sunday held a high-level meeting with top bureaucrats and several BJP MLAs, including former chief minister N Biren Singh, at Raj Bhavan, officials said.

The meeting gains significance ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to Manipur in the second week of this month. If it materialises, it would be the PM's first visit to the northeastern state since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023.

Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh and Director General of Police Rajiv Singh were among those who attended the meeting, the officials said.

The PM is likely to visit Mizoram on September 13 to inaugurate the new Bairabi-Sairang railway. From there, he might fly to Imphal, although there has been no official confirmation of his visit.

"This is actually an insult to the people of the state who have waited for him for 29 long and agonising months," the Jairam Ramesh also said.

"September 13th will actually be a non-visit by the PM, who has once again revealed his callousness and insensitivity towards the people of Manipur," Ramesh added.

He also shared a media report on X which claimed that the PM would be in Manipur for about three hours.

The Congress had said last week that though Prime Minister Modi finally may have summoned up the courage and empathy to visit the northeast state briefly, it may be "too little too late".

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.