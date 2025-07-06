MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
No jeans or mini skirts: Dress code posters appear at 40 temples in Jabalpur

'I appeal to women to wear culturally appropriate clothes while visiting temples,' a spokesperson for Mahakal Sangh International Bajrang Dal said

PTI Published 06.07.25, 05:18 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

Posters asking devotees to wear "culturally appropriate" clothes have been put up at 40 temples in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

A spokesperson for Mahakal Sangh International Bajrang Dal, the outfit that has issued the posters, on Sunday said devotees should not wear jeans, tops, mini skirts, night suits and shorts, while women and girls must also cover their heads.

"This should not be taken otherwise. It is up to us to preserve Indian culture. I appeal to women to wear culturally appropriate clothes while visiting temples," he contended.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

