No flights to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar and Rajkot today: Indigo

These six airports are among those that were reopened for civilian flights on Monday after being temporarily shut in the wake of the military conflict between India and Pakistan

PTI Published 13.05.25, 02:31 AM
Representational image

IndiGo has cancelled its flights to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar and Rajkot for May 13.

"In light of the latest developments and with your safety as our utmost priority, flights to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot are cancelled for 13th May 2025," IndiGo said in a post on X at 23:38 hours on Monday.

The airline also said its teams are actively monitoring the situation.

These six airports are among those that were reopened for civilian flights on Monday after being temporarily shut in the wake of the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

On Monday evening, an IndiGo flight enroute to Amritsar returned to the national capital after precautionary blackout measures were enforced in Amritsar, according to sources.

The flight 6E2045 from Delhi to Amritsar returned to the national capital after being ariborne for sometime, as per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

