Noida: Pet dog 'scolded' for barking: Owners beat up neighbour, cut his nose

PTI Published 18.07.25, 05:23 PM
Representational image File picture

Two people were arrested here and a hunt is on for another after they allegedly assaulted their neighbour, and cut his nose as the latter scolded their pet dog, Uttar Pradesh Police has said.

According to police, the incident took place at Nat Ki Madaiya village in Noida district on July 8, when the victim, identified as Devendra, was at his house and scolded his neighbour's pet dog for barking.

"Devendra scolded the pet dog, and after that, neighbour Satish, his brother Amit and his son Tushar came out of their house and began beating Devendra and his wife Munni Devi," victim's father Sukhbir Singh mentioned in his FIR.

They attacked Devendra with a sharp object and cut his nose, following which they fled from the spot, read the FIR, registered on Tuesday.

Devendra has received stitches in his nose and is at a hospital in Aligarh, police added.

Vinod Kumar, Beta 2 Police Station incharge, said on Thursday that an FIR was registered under sections 333, 115 (2), 352 and 118 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Two persons have been arrested in this case, while efforts are on to arrest the absconding, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

