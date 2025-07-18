MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Maharashtra govt announces renaming of Islampur to Ishwarpur after demand from Hindutva outfit

A Shiv Sena leader from Islampur said that the demand for a change in name has been pending since 1986

PTI Published 18.07.25, 03:32 PM
Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis PTI

Maharashtra Government on Friday announced that Islampur in Sangli district is being renamed as Ishwarpur.

The announcement was made in the state legislature on the last day of the monsoon session.

The move came after a Hindutva organization, Shiv Pratisthan, sent a memorandum to the Sangli collectorate demanding that Islampur’s name be changed to Ishwarpur.

Shiv Pratishtan is headed by Sambhaji Bhide whose supporters have said that they would not rest until the demand is met.

A Shiv Sena leader from Islampur said that the demand for a change in name has been pending since 1986.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

