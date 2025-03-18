Nitish does Opposition on RJD: Bihar CM stages walkout after protests over law & order

The Bihar Assembly on Monday stood testimony to a rare role reversal when chief minister Nitish Kumar staged a walkout in the face of Opposition protests against the “deteriorating law and order” in the state where a recent spate of attacks on police led to the death of at least two officers.

As the House re-assembled after the four-day Holi recess, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs trooped to the Well and raised the issue of murder, rape and dacoity that continues unabated and “the brazen attacks on cops”.

In the past week, attacks on police teams have been reported from Araria and Munger — where two assistant sub-inspectors were killed — besides Bhagalpur, Nawada

and Madhubani.

The RJD legislators flashed posters on the rising crime graph and the political patronisation of criminals.

MLA Mukesh Roshan asserted that the state witnessed a “khoon ki Holi” (a Holi of blood), leading to a ruckus that continued for a few minutes till the members were asked by Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav to take their seats and raise the issue at an

appropriate time.

Nitish, whose NDA government came to power on the promise of “mangal raj” (good governance), left the House amid the uproar.

Congress MLA Ajeet Sharma said the killing of police officers pointed to the growing audacity of criminals and the failure of governance.

Nitish went to his chamber in the Assembly and summoned chief secretary Amrit Lal Meena and director-general of police Vinay Kumar to discuss the law and

order situation.

The chief minister then moved to the Legislative Council, only to face a demand by the Opposition for an adjournment motion and discussion on law and order.

“This is the mangal raj in which police officers are being killed. It did not happen during the jungle raj (a reference to the previous Lalu Prasad government). Rape, kidnapping, murder, loot, scam, everything is happening. Common people are safe nowhere,” MLC and former chief minister Rabri Devi said outside the Council.

“The government says the law and order situation is good. Where is it good? Our daughters in the state are being raped and killed. Nobody is safe. If government officials, including darogas and sepoys, are being killed, then you can imagine the condition of the public. Dalits and backward classes are being tortured,” Rabri added.

Rabri’s son and leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, also put the government on the mat over the increase in crime rate in

the state.

“Nitish Kumar has completely failed to govern the state. He has been the chief minister and home minister for 20 years and the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data shows that 60,000 murders and 25,000 rapes and gang rapes have happened during this period. Police personnel are being killed and thrashed all over the state. Where is law and order?” Tejashwi said.

In the evening, Nitish met top police and administrative officials and directed them to prioritise law and order.

“There must be no laxity in crime control. Do not let go of the criminals at any cost. Investigate the incidents of crime thoroughly, identify the people involved in them and ensure strict action against them without any partiality,” Nitish said.

The chief minister also asked the police officers to probe if there was a conspiracy behind the escalation

in crimes.

NDA leaders hit back at the Opposition by hinting at the involvement of RJD supporters in the crimes.