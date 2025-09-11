Nine Ayodhya pilgrims stranded at Hilsa on Nepal-China border as unrest in Himalayan nation disrupts return

Nine Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims from Ayodhya are stranded at Hilsa in Nepal on the China border due to the unrest in the Himalayan nation, officials said on Thursday.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde said the situation was being closely monitored and efforts were underway to ensure the safe return of the pilgrims in coordination with the Indian Embassy in Nepal.

“Nine individuals had left Ayodhya on September 1 for the Mansarovar Yatra. On their way back, they got stuck in Nepal after passing through China. Their families are in contact with them and we are trying to facilitate their safe exit,” Funde told PTI.

The stranded pilgrims include Sushil Rajpal, Chaman Singh, Madan Jaiswal, Vikas Gupta, Ramakant Yadav, Shailendra Agrahari, Anoop Kumar Singh, Prakash Srivastava and Hari Shyam Tripathi.

Family members in Ayodhya said they were in constant touch with the pilgrims but expressed concern over the deteriorating situation in Nepal.

Prakash Gupta, younger brother of stranded pilgrim Vikas Gupta, said, “My brother left for Mansarovar on September 1. But as he was returning, he got stuck in Nepal due to the violence. We are in regular contact and have also informed the Indian Embassy. We have also met the district magistrate regarding the matter.”

Sunil Rajpal, brother of another pilgrim Sushil Rajpal, said, “My brother went on the trip through a private tour operator. Flights are not operating due to the unrest. We last spoke to him around 3 pm today. The situation there is very bad.” Officials maintained that all nine pilgrims were safe and efforts were on to bring them back at the earliest.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.