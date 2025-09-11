Sushila Karki, Balendra Shah or someone else: Nepal’s Gen Z divided on interim leadership

Nepal’s political landscape remains uncertain after violent protests by the country’s Gen Z forced the resignation of Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli.

The young demonstrators, who shook the nation, are now debating who should lead a transitional administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Ramchandra Paudel on Thursday urged all sides to maintain peace and announced efforts to find a solution within the constitutional framework. This was his first public statement since the turmoil began.

On Tuesday, agitating groups had set fire to both his office and his private residence, after which he had not been seen in public.

The names of former chief justice Sushila Karki, Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah, former Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) CEO Kulman Ghising and Dharan mayor Harka Sampang have emerged as the strongest contenders for the role of interim prime minister.

Sushila Karki

Sushila Karki, widely backed by Gen Z, is recognised for her firm stand against corruption. She became Nepal’s first female chief justice in July 2016, serving until June 2017.

Beginning her legal career in Biratnagar in 1979, her verdicts have drawn praise from young protesters but also criticism from lawmakers.

Born on June 7, 1952, Karki is the eldest of seven siblings. She studied at Mahendra Morang Campus in Biratnagar, completing her BA in 1972, followed by an MA in political science from Banaras Hindu University in 1975, and a bachelor of laws from Tribhuvan University in 1978.

She confirmed on Tuesday that she had accepted the request to serve as interim prime minister.

Speaking to CNN-News18, she said the “boys and girls,” as she referred to Gen Z, had voted for her. “There have always been problems in Nepal from the past. The situation is very tough now. We will work together for the development of Nepal. We will try to establish a new beginning for the country,” she said.

Balendra Shah

Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen, has also become a leading choice for the youth.

The 35-year-old, once a rapper and now an independent politician, rose to prominence after Oli’s departure. Calls for him to take the top job have surged online, with many young supporters hailing him as their voice.

Former Supreme Court judge Balaram K.C. had suggested that Shah should join talks with the president to chart a path forward.

On Instagram, where he has more than 800,000 followers, Shah called Oli a “terrorist” who failed to understand the “pain of losing a son or daughter.”

Although he chose not to march in the protests, saying they were mainly for those under 26, he encouraged demonstrators with the words: “Now your generation will have to lead the country! Be prepared!”

On Thursday, he urged protesters to remain calm, assuring them that Nepal is “now stepping towards a golden future.”

Shah has also endorsed Karki as interim leader, declaring, “To lead this interim/election government, there is complete support for the proposal from you in favour of former chief justice Sushila Karki.”

Kulman Ghising

Kulman Ghising, former CEO of the NEA, is another prominent candidate. An electrical engineer, he is credited with ending the country’s crippling 18-hour daily power cuts.

Ghising joined the NEA in 1994 and became managing director in 2016. His leadership made him a household name before he was removed in 2020, only to return in 2021.

In March 2025, the Oli government dismissed him four months before his tenure was due to end, replacing him with Hitendra Dev Shakya.

The decision drew widespread criticism from civil society and the opposition, who believed his removal was politically motivated.

Harka Sampang

Harka Raj Rai, known popularly as Harka Sampang, is the independent mayor of Dharan and another name favoured by young protesters.

Since his election in 2022, he has projected himself as a grassroots leader who prefers to stand in queues with ordinary citizens rather than use VIP facilities.

This approach has endeared him to sections of the demonstrators who see him as a genuine representative of the people.