New three-hour Narendra Modi podcast drops Sunday, will feature PM's Himalaya years too

After Nikhil Kamath, the prime minister speaks to US YouTuber Lex Fridman in second such show in three months

Our Web Desk Published 15.03.25, 08:00 PM
Narendra Modi (L) and Lex Fridman

Narendra Modi (L) and Lex Fridman X/@lexfridman

A three-hour podcast featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi drops on Sunday, with discussions covering his early life, time spent in the Himalayas, and journey in public life.

The podcast is hosted by American computer scientist and podcaster Lex Fridman, who announced the episode on social media, calling it “one of the most powerful conversations” of his life.

“I had an epic 3-hour podcast conversation with @narendramodi, Prime Minister of India. It was one of the most powerful conversations of my life. It'll be out tomorrow,” Fridman posted on X.

Modi reshared the post, saying, “It was indeed a fascinating conversation with @lexfridman, covering diverse topics including reminiscing about my childhood, the years in the Himalayas and the journey in public life. Do tune in and be a part of this dialogue!”

This marks the first time that the prime minister has sat down for an interaction with a foreign podcaster.

Fridman had first announced the episode in January, revealing that he would be hosting the Indian leader.

Fridman’s podcast, which has previously featured high-profile guests including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, US President Donald Trump, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Musk, is known for long-form discussions on a wide range of topics.

According to Wikipedia, "Fridman rose to prominence in 2019 after Elon Musk praised a study Fridman authored at MIT, which concluded that drivers remained focused while using Tesla's semi-autonomous driving system."

The podcast is expected to be published on Sunday around 8 AM EST (5:30 PM IST).

This appearance follows Modi’s first-ever podcast conversation in January with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath.

That discussion, lasting over two hours, touched upon his early years, risk-taking approach, and vision for the youth.

