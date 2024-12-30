MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 30 December 2024

Nepalese man arrested at Uttar Pradesh border with charas worth Rs 1.5 crore

Deputy Commander Dilip Kumar said Harijan was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Rupaidiha Police Station

PTI Published 30.12.24, 12:50 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image Shutterstock

A 26-year-old Nepalese man was arrested here with charas worth Rs 1.5 crore in his possession, authorities on Monday said.

The arrest was made by a joint team of police and Sashastra Seema Bal patrolling the Rupaidiha border on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team stopped a man coming from the Nepal side on a motorcycle, and when he was searched he was found to have six kilograms of charas on him, Acting Commander of SSB's 42nd Battalion Raj Ranjan told PTI.

Also Read

According to Ranjan, the value of the charas in the international market is said to be around Rs 1.5 crore.

He said the alleged smuggler was identified as Gyan Maan Harijan, who told police that he was supposed to give the contraband to grocery shopkeeper Vishnu Shah in Babaganj town of Bahraich.

Deputy Commander Dilip Kumar said Harijan was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Rupaidiha Police Station.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Nepal Arrest
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-US president Jimmy Carter's India visit that forever linked him to a village in Haryana

Carter was the first American president to visit India after the removal of the emergency and victory of the Janata Party in 1977
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024.
Quote left Quote right

Pujaris and granthis will receive monthly allowance of Rs 18,000 if AAP returns to power

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT