NEET UG 2025 to be held in pen-paper mode in single day, single shift: NTA

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test or NEET (UG)-2025 will be conducted in Pen and Paper mode (OMR based) in a single day and single shift, as informed by National Medical Commission (NMC) earlier.

This change to the pen and paper mode is likely to be welcomed by many students who may find it more familiar and less stressful than a computer-based exam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NEET UG is a common entrance exam for admission to undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions across India. It is conducted by the NTA on behalf of the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The NTA conducts the NEET every year for admission into medical colleges. A total of 1,08,000 seats are available for MBSS course.

NTA also announced that there will be a uniform NEET (UG) for admission to undergraduate courses in each of the disciplines including BAMS, BUMS, and BSMS courses of the Indian System of Medicine in all Medical Institutions governed under this Act. NEET (UG) will also be applicable to admission to the BHMS course under the National Commission for Homeopathy.

Furthermore, MNS (Military Nursing Service) aspirants seeking admission to B.Sc. Nursing Courses being conducted at Armed Forces Medical Service Hospitals for the year 2025 will also have to qualify for NEET (UG). The NEET (UG) score will be used for shortlisting for selection to the four-year B.Sc. Nursing course.

The idea of switching to Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for NEET is not new and has been deliberated several times before. However, the push for the exam reforms came following the paper leak controversy last year.

In the line of fire over alleged irregularities in NEET and PhD entrance NET, the Centre had in July set up the panel to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations by NTA.

According to the high-level panel headed by former ISRO Chief R Radhakrishnan, multi-stage testing for NEET-UG could be a viable possibility that needs to be followed up.

While NEET was under the scanner over several irregularities, including alleged leaks, UGC-NET was cancelled last year as the ministry received inputs that the integrity of the exam had been compromised. Both matters are being probed by the CBI.