CJP founder Dipke plans to intensify protest, seeks pan-India stir over NEET paper leak

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday announced plans to visit multiple cities to mobilise students and youths for a large-scale protest in the national capital if Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan refuses to resign.

In a video statement posted on X and Instagram, Dipke said the movement would now enter the next phase and iterated his demand for Pradhan’s resignation over examination lapses.

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“If Dharmendra Pradhan does not wish to resign, I want to announce that I myself will travel to several states and cities. We will hold protests there and on behalf of the Cockroach Janta Party demand that Pradhan resign,” he said without mentioning any specific time schedule.

Dipke returned to the country from the US on Saturday and led a protest at Jantar Mantar here seeking Pradhan’s resignation over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak as well as the mess surrounding the CBSE’s new on-screen marking (OSM) mechanism.

“I once again request the education minister to please resign and take more responsibility. The future of more than one crore students has been affected,” he said in the video.

Addressing a media conference earlier in the day in Maharashtra, Dipke said it was the responsibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get Pradhan to resign.

Stressing the need to ask questions, Dipke said the system would become proper only when the youths raise their voice.

“Merely voting once in five years is not politics. People must ask questions to those for whom they have voted,” he said.

Asked why he did not speak about Modi during the Jantar Mantar agitation, Dipke said: “If accountability (for the exam lapses) is not getting fixed, it is the responsibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ask for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.”

“If he can stop the war between Russia and Ukraine, can’t he stop the paper leak?” Dipke asked, appearing to ridicule the Right wing’s claim on the conflict.

Asserting that the Jantar Mantar protest had shown that Gen Z was not afraid, he said youths must raise their voice against wrongs.