Near-office massage blurs political colour: MPs from all parties gel over spa sessions at facility near Parliament

Barely 500 metres from Parliament, politicians of all hues are focusing more on their body than lung power and making a beeline at the Constitution Club of India’s gym and unisex salon-cum-spa facility.

Also, the acrimony inside Parliament has made way for the unusual bonhomie among MPs from rival parties at the spa and gym.

The list of therapies is tempting — full body polishing, body scrub and massage, weight loss therapy, tummy trim treatment, thigh trim treatment, organic almond oil massage, Madhuvani oil massage, bamboo massage, hotstone massage, anti-detox therapy, steam and rejuvenation machine session.

“We often see war of words breaking out between Treasury and Opposition benches during Parliament sessions, but the camaraderie among the MPs at the Constitution Club (of India) facility is contagious. They are more focused on their body here,” said a source at the club.

“They make it a point to visit the club to unwind because privacy is the key here. The staff have been strictly asked not to disclose any names, especially those visiting the spa facility,” he added.

Most of the spa therapies cost between ₹2,000 and ₹5,000. “Most of the staff are well-trained and have been hired from five-star hotels,” a spa staff said.

“Among the regulars at the club's gym are actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, former BJP MP Smriti Irani, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit and Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP Asaduddin Owaisi,” said a club official.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra is a regular at the salon, the official added.

Sandeep Dikshit, the governing council member of the club, said it was meant for current and former MPs and their family members. “I have been a regular visitor at the gym. The facility at the club is very good. It also gives a platform for the MPs and their families to bond,” he told The Telegraph. Dikshit, however, said he has not visited the spa.

While the multi-gym is exclusively for the MPs, former MPs and their family members, the salon-cum-spa is open to the public. However, they need to bring a reference from an MP or a club official.

Sources said the attractions for the MPs and their spouses are the different types of massage at the spa, adding that the footfall has more than tripled especially at the weekend during the ongoing Parliament session.

“Full body polishing, body scrub and massage, weight loss therapy, tummy trim treatment, hotstone massage, anti-detox therapy are the most popular therapies among the MPs and their spouses,” said a source. It takes between two and three hours for each therapy.