Women deserve legal immunity for one murder, says NCP (SP) leader in letter to President

Rohini Khadse, the women's wing president of the Sharad Pawar-led party, in the letter written on the occasion of International Women's Day, said that women want to kill the tendency of oppressive mentality, rapist mindset and inactive law and order situation

PTI Published 08.03.25, 01:55 PM
The women's wing of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) has written a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, urging her to grant immunity from punishment to women for committing one murder in view of atrocities against them.

Rohini Khadse, the women's wing president of the Sharad Pawar-led party, in the letter written on the occasion of International Women's Day, said that women want to kill the tendency of oppressive mentality, rapist mindset and inactive law and order situation.

Crime against women was rising, Khadse said, pointing out the recent gangrape of a 12-year-old girl in Mumbai.

"We, on behalf of all women, are demanding immunity (from punishment) to commit one murder," Khadse said in the letter, aimed at targeting the state government over the law and order situation in the state.

She also cited a survey report stating that India was the most unsafe country for women as crimes, including kidnapping and domestic violence, were happening against them.

"We hope our demand will be granted after giving it a serious thought," Khadse added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

