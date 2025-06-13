NCP leader Sunil Tatkare's relative among cabin crew of ill-fated Air India flight

Maharashtra NCP chief Sunil Tatkare has said senior crew member Aparna Mahadik, who was on board the Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad, is related to him.

"Aparna Mahadik is the daughter-in-law of my younger sister. Her family lives in Goregaon in Mumbai," Tatkare, MP from Raigad, told PTI on Thursday.

"My nephew — Aparna's husband — is also an Air India cabin crew. He was in Delhi. The Mahadik family has been informed about the tragedy," he said.

Aparna Mahadik (42) was on board the Air India flight AI171 that tragically crashed shortly after take off from the Ahmedabad airport.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner was carrying 242 people. According to Air India, of the 230 passengers, 169 were Indians, 53 British, seven Portuguese and one Canadian. The other 12 people on board were two pilots and 10 crew members.

