Congress party's policies encouraged Maoism, BJP brought new era of peace: PM Modi

Maoism, once the dominant headline in Chhattisgarh, is now making way for roads, railways, and power plants — at least if you ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Sunday claimed a "new era of peace" was taking shape as he launched a slew of development projects in the state.

During a public meeting in Mohbhattha village of Bilaspur district, Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress, alleging that its policies had "encouraged Naxalism (Maoism)" in the region.

He further stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was gaining people’s trust by fulfilling its promises.

“This new era of peace in Naxal-affected areas is a result of the BJP government’s development and welfare policies,” Modi said, addressing the gathering.

It was his first visit to the state after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Development projects flagged off

The Prime Minister flagged off the Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train service in the Abhanpur-Raipur section via Mandir Hasaud and handed over replica keys of houses to three beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).

Among the other major projects, Modi laid the foundation stone for NTPC’s Sipat Super Thermal Power Project Stage-III (1x800 MW) in Bilaspur, worth over Rs 9,790 crore.

He also commissioned Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited’s (CSPGCL) first Super Critical Thermal Power Project (2X660MW) worth Rs 15,800 crore.

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation three power transmission projects under the Western Region Expansion Scheme (WRES) of POWER GRID, valued at more than Rs 560 crore.

More development...

In the energy sector, he laid the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd’s (BPCL) City Gas Distribution (CGD) project for Korea, Surajpur, Balrampur, and Surguja districts. The Rs 1,285 crore project includes a 200 km high-pressure pipeline, over 800 km of Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE) pipeline, and multiple CNG dispensing outlets.

Additionally, he inaugurated the Visakh-Raipur Pipeline (VRPL) project of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), a 540 km multi-product (petrol, diesel, kerosene) pipeline with a capacity exceeding 3 million metric tonnes per annum. The project is valued at Rs 2,210 crore.

Railway projects

In the railway sector, Modi laid the foundation stone for seven railway projects spanning 108 km and inaugurated three railway projects covering 111 km at a cost of Rs 2,690 crore.

He also announced the 100% electrification of Chhattisgarh’s rail network.

The Prime Minister inaugurated key national highway projects, including the upgraded Jhalmala to Sherpar section of NH-930 (37 km) and the Ambikapur-Pathalgaon section of NH-43 (75 km), both developed into two-lane roads with paved shoulders.

He also laid the foundation stone for upgrading the Kondagaon-Narayanpur section of NH-130D (47.5 km) to a two-lane highway. These projects, worth Rs 1,270 crore, aim to improve connectivity to tribal and industrial regions.

SHRI schools

In the education sector, Modi launched two flagship initiatives — 130 PM SHRI Schools across 29 districts and the Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) in Raipur.

The upgraded schools will feature modern infrastructure, smart boards, laboratories, and libraries, while VSK will enable online monitoring and data analysis of education schemes.

During the event, Griha Pravesh for three lakh beneficiaries under PMAY-G was also conducted, marking another step towards the government’s goal of housing for all.

Addressing the crowd, Modi reiterated the BJP government’s commitment to development and accused the Congress of fostering Naxalism in the past. “Unlike Congress, which allowed Naxalism to flourish, we are ensuring peace through development,” he said.

The Prime Minister's visit and announcements come ahead of key political developments in the state, where the BJP is strengthening its position following its Lok Sabha election performance.

(With inputs from PTI)