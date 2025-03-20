MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 20 March 2025

NIA raids dozens of places across Jammu to curb cross-border infiltration by militants

The region has witnessed a sudden upsurge of militant attacks over the past few years, resulting in a high number of casualties of army personnel

Imran Ahmed Siddiqui Published 20.03.25, 06:02 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids at nearly a dozen places across Jammu district in connection with its investigations into cases relating to cross-border infiltration by militants.

The Jammu region has witnessed a sudden upsurge of militant attacks over the past few years, resulting in a high number of casualties of army personnel. The region, which has 10 districts, had been relatively terror-free for over two decades until 2021. A probe has revealed that newly formed offshoots of militant outfits have been facilitating cross-border infiltration and providing logistics to the militants.

ADVERTISEMENT

“NIA teams conducted extensive searches at the homes of over-ground workers (OGWs) linked with the newly formed offshoots and affiliates of banned terrorist organisations such as the Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM),” the agency said.

Premises of sympathisers and cadres of these outfits were also searched as part of the action taken in a terror-related case.

RELATED TOPICS

Infiltration Militants National Investigation Agency (NIA) Jammu
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

The Kennedy Assassination Files: JFK, blown away, what else do I have to say?

Why the documents newly declassified by the administration of Donald Trump won't put out the fire
Devendra Fadnavis
Quote left Quote right

Those who attacked police during the arson in Nagpur will be dug out from their graves

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT