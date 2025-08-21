Day after attack on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, senior IPS officer Satish Golcha appointed 26th Delhi Police Commissioner

Senior IPS officer Satish Golcha has been appointed as the 26th Commissioner of Delhi Police, according to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday.

The 1992-batch IPS officer has replaced SBK Singh who took up additional charge as Commissioner on July 31 after his predecessor Sanjay Arora's retirement.

Golcha is currently the Director General of Tihar Jail, a charge he assumed on May 1, 2024.

The development comes a day after Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta was attacked at a weekly public hearing at her official residence in Civil Lines.

Golcha was Special CP (Law & Order) during the northeast Delhi riots, and has also served as Director General of Police in Arunachal Pradesh. Within the force, he is regarded as a tough and strategic officer.

The senior IPS officer has held important positions, including Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Special Commissioner (Intelligence) in Delhi Police and Director General of Police (DGP) of Arunachal Pradesh.

He has also served as the DCP and Joint CP in Delhi Police.